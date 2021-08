C.J. Mosley is back — the Jets‘ talented (and currently expensive) inside linebacker is expected to man the middle of the field in a 4-3 scheme. Jarrad Davis is new to the organization, but as far as the outside linebacker position in a 4-3 is concerned, he’s likely the most talented option on the roster. The Jets inked Davis to a one-year, $7 million deal in March after he proved to be productive on the tackling front in Detroit. Through four years with the Lions, Davis averaged 5.5 combined tackles per game.