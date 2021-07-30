Cancel
College Sports

Interview: 2024 Mater Dei WR Jack Ressler Hauling in Division I Offers

By recruitingguru
recruitingnewsguru.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor an underclassman being in that championship atmosphere can do amazing things to help push the developmental progress forward on the field. At national powerhouse Mater Dei, Jack Ressler was able to do the unthinkable, and that was log game time in with the varsity squad. Ressler snagged two passes for 17 yards, but also got meaningful reps on the field showing that he can block. The upside Ressler has shown coupled with a bigger role in the Monarchs’ offense this fall has prompted scholarship offers to be extended from Arizona, Arizona State, Hawaii, Pitt, and San Jose State.

