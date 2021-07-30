Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine Bluff, AR

Cleon Aurelius Flowers

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Cleon Aurelius Flowers, Jr., served thousands of patients over the span of forty-eight years, and throughout his life fulfilled his commitment to family, education and entrepreneurship along with numerous passions such as sports and music, until his death on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Dr. Flowers was born to Dr. Cleon Aurelius Flowers, Sr. and Martha Raspberry Flowers on Saturday, March 4, 1944, at Meharry, Hubbard Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, where his father was completing his internship. The Flowers family returned to Stamps, Arkansas, for a short stint before making Pine Bluff home to their small family of three that would ultimately grow to eight, four more brothers and a sister. It would be another twenty—three years before Cleon Jr. returned to Meharry to study and train to become a dentist.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Nashville, AR
City
Pine Bluff, AR
State
Tennessee State
Pine Bluff, AR
Obituaries
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aurelius#Philadelphia#Stamps#St John A M E Church#Mother Bethel#Training School#Arkansas Mechanical#Am N Rrb#Merrill High School And#Southeast High School#Am N College#The School Of Dentistry#Meharry Medical College#Prince Hall Mason
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy