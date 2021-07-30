Dr. Cleon Aurelius Flowers, Jr., served thousands of patients over the span of forty-eight years, and throughout his life fulfilled his commitment to family, education and entrepreneurship along with numerous passions such as sports and music, until his death on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Dr. Flowers was born to Dr. Cleon Aurelius Flowers, Sr. and Martha Raspberry Flowers on Saturday, March 4, 1944, at Meharry, Hubbard Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, where his father was completing his internship. The Flowers family returned to Stamps, Arkansas, for a short stint before making Pine Bluff home to their small family of three that would ultimately grow to eight, four more brothers and a sister. It would be another twenty—three years before Cleon Jr. returned to Meharry to study and train to become a dentist.