Larry D. Mann of North Little Rock passed away on July 28, 2021, at the age of 61. He was born on December 1, 1959, to Robert and Kreszentia "Sandy" Mann. Larry worked for Chicopee for 31 years, and then worked 10 more years with NLR Wastewater. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and many friends. His smile and laughter will be missed by all who knew and loved him.