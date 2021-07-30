Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder take Aussie guard Josh Giddey at No. 6

By MURRAY EVANS
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY -- For the second time in five years, the Oklahoma City Thunder went Down Under to find a first-round pick in the NBA draft, taking Josh Giddey at No. 6 on Thursday night. The 18-year-old Giddey, a 6-foot-8 guard from Melbourne, Australia, attended the NBA Global Academy in...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
107K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Terrance Ferguson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Tre Mann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie#The Nba Global Academy#Espn#Australian#Sec#Gators#Villanova#The Ncaa Tournament#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
Place
Melbourne
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAblackchronicle.com

How Kawhi Leonard’s ACL surgery effects the Oklahoma City Thunder?

A lot of mystery surrounded Kawhi Leonard’s injury in the 2021 playoffs. It was never fully disclosed what the injury was or what Kawhi’s timetable was while the Clippers were still fighting in the playoffs. Much later however, after the Clippers were eliminated, it was revealed that Kawhi had surgery to repair a partially torn ACL.
NBAKFOR

Oklahoma City Thunder announces preseason schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the reigning NBA champs as they kick off their preseason schedule this year. On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced its complete 2021 preseason schedule. Organizers say the Thunder will play four games, including three in the state of Oklahoma. The...
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Watch: Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey's Draft Interview

With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder shockingly took Josh Giddey. An 18-year-old international prospect, he stands at 6-foot-8 and plays the point guard position. On one of the biggest nights of his entire life, he spoke to the media for the...
NBAPosted by
defpen

Utah Jazz Trade Derrick Favors to Oklahoma City Thunder

The Utah Jazz have sent center Derrick Favors and a future first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a future second-round pick. This move is considered a salary dump for the Jazz in an attempt to lessen the tax burden should they decide to re-sign point guard Mike Conley. It was unclear how Favors really fit into the rotation moving forward and with his contract size, the decision became clear. Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder acquire yet another first-round pick to take on another team’s unwanted salary.
NBAktbb.com

Oklahoma City Thunder get future first-round NBA draft pick

Oklahoma City added to its stockpile of future first-round picks as the Utah Jazz traded a future No. 1 and center Derrick Favors to the Thunder for a 2027 second-round pick, it was announced Friday. Before the move, the Thunder already had 12 first-round picks above and beyond their own...
NBABleacher Report

Josh Giddey's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Thunder Roster

Australian point guard Josh Giddey, who most recently played for the NBL's Adelaide 36ers, was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft Thursday at Barclays Center in New York City. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Josh...
NBAfox4kc.com

Former Bishop Miege basketball star drafted by Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — With the 32nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks traded their pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder and they selected Jeremiah Robinson Earl. “We were at a steakhouse in the backroom. Had some family, people close to me that have helped me become who I am today. It was a great experience,” Robinson Earl said. “My agent got the call, so I was just out there with my family and friends and then once Ron told me that the Thunder were gonna pick me on the 32nd pick, I was just ecstatic. We were able to celebrate and have a great night.”
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma City Thunder: Extending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stabilizes future

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signs a long-term deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Seven hundred and fifty-six days ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a cataclysmic franchise derision and honored Paul George’s trade request, and sent the All-Star to the LA Clippers. In return, the Thunder began their record collection of draft assets. In addition, they also acquired Danilo Gallinari and a rookie heading into his sophomore season named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.

Comments / 0

Community Policy