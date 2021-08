After Simone Biles made the difficult decision to put her mental health first and opt out of participating in the gymnastic’s team event at the Tokyo Olympics, one former Olympian who knows “the weight of gold” spoke out in support. 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps voiced his support for Biles, and shared his perspective on the unique experience of balancing mental health with athletic performance on the world stage. Phelps joined NBC commentators and opened up to Mike Tirico about the distinct mental strain an event such as the Olympics can put on an athlete, regardless of how many times they’ve been there before.