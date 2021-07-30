Cancel
Politics

U.S. voices concern over harassment of media covering China floods

By Metro US
Metro International
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is “deeply concerned with the increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment, and intimidation of U.S. and other foreign journalists” covering recent floods in China’s Henan province, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday. China’s harsh rhetoric toward news it perceives as critical “has provoked negative public...

