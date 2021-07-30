Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

COLUMN-Inflation angst but markets fear 'hawkish error': Mike Dolan

By Mike Dolan
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Inflation is rising everywhere - but bond investors now appear more worried about central banks overreacting than being asleep at the wheel.

Whether the current spike in inflation rates proves durable or not, the milestones are clocking up and businesses around the world are increasingly anxious.

At 6.1% for the second quarter, U.S. annual inflation measured by core personal consumption expenditures was at its highest since the 1980s and core consumer price inflation of 4.5% in June was at its highest since 1990.

And it’s no U.S. quirk. Germany recorded headline inflation above 3% for the first time since 2008 in July. Wider euro zone inflation is expected to have hit 2% in July for the first time in almost three years.

Some firms that claim to be facing double-digit input prices - such as Unilever, Nestle or other producers of consumer staples - have clearly flagged worries about margins. Whether they can pass on those costs or just have to absorb them temporarily will tell a lot about inflation’s ability to stick.

Either way, there’s almost an obsessive focus on the issue in what has been an otherwise spectacular Q2 corporate earnings season on both sides of the Atlantic.

According to Bank of America, mentions of “inflation” on S&P 500 and European Stoxx 600 Q2 earnings calls have jumped to record highs in absolute terms and were up 1,000% and 400% respectively compared with a year ago.

So why are fixed-income bond markets - so intrinsically hyper-sensitive to inflation - still so serene?

Of course, central banks each month are still buying bonds worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

But investors also appear to buy central banks’ regular reassurance that these inflation spikes are mostly down to base effects and bottlenecks from reopening locked-down economies and the rate of increase will subside quickly again.

Indeed, many of those annual base effects from energy and food prices could well be sharply negative again early in 2022.

In what appeared like a dovish tilt, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was at pains once again this week to explain what the Fed meant when it said this was “transitory”. Prices may rise this year, he said, but they are unlikely to keep rising at that pace year after year and you won’t have “an inflation process” both feeding and feeding off inflation expectations.

Yet the Fed is still slowly preparing to taper its bond buying over the months ahead as the economy and jobs market recover further.

And still bond yields continue to backslide.

With full-year growth heading for 7% and inflation at 30-year highs, 10-year Treasury rates of 1.27% are still 50 basis points below pre-pandemic levels and real, inflation-adjusted yields of -1.17% have never been more negative.

While 10-year inflation expectations embedded in these rates are at 10-year highs, they remain relatively contained at about 2.4%. The fact they are lower than the 5-year equivalent of about 2.7% shows the modest hump assumed over time.

‘TERMINAL’ CONDITION

So are investors just drinking the Fed’s “Kool-Aid” of quantitative easing, extreme dovishness and deft expectations management?

Maybe not. Some funds think the Fed actually jumped the gun too soon in talking about tapering bond-buying in recent months. And what’s more, they think that too many of its policymakers still hark back to decades of an inflation-capping bias that’s at odds with the new inflation-averaging tilt that requires long periods above a 2% goal to balance years of undershoot.

Nuveen’s Chief Investment Strategist Brian Nick reckons the reason yields retreated so much was less about an easy Fed than fear of a “hawkish policy error” now that snuffs out growth down the line. A more dovish Fed going forward would have a better chance steepening the yield curve in this environment, he added.

The slide in what markets see as the long-term “terminal rate” - or the policy rate eventually consistent with the Fed’s employment and inflation goals - speaks to that fear.

BlackRock puts the retreat in yields since May down to a reversal of both a jump early in the year in the “term premium” - estimated as the extra compensation investors need to cover the uncertainty of holding longer-term bonds - and a swoon in this “terminal rate”. It pointed out that the four Fed hikes that markets now expect by 2025 is half of what was seen in April.

It thinks the economic “restart” underway is very real, but it is just a restart and the U.S. economy will eventually return to pre-pandemic trends.

Bank of America rates strategist Ralph Axel added that markets simply do not believe the Fed will be able to raise rates very far once we get into the hiking cycle and the economy softens beyond 2022.

“Rates investors are increasingly skeptical of the Fed’s ability to deliver a repeat of the 2015-2018 hiking cycle,” he said, pointing out the Fed managed to go from tapering QE to raising its policy rate to between 2.25% and 2.50% and lifting 10-year Treasury yields to 3.2% in those three years.

Axel says that skepticism is partly a belief the economy is more vulnerable to higher rates now than six years ago - with housing, debt and equity markets all at more extreme levels.

But it also reflects some doubt in the Fed’s commitment to reflation.

“There has also been growing concern among rates investors that the Fed is leaning more towards its old inflation-fighting self rather than its new reflationary self.”

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
187K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Economy#Equity Markets#Unilever#Nestle#Bank Of America#European#Federal Reserve Chair#Treasury#Terminal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Germany
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

It's time to ease up on the stimulus accelerator

Advance estimates of U.S. real GDP growth indicated that the economy grew at 6.5 percent (on an annualized basis) in the second quarter of 2021. This followed healthy first quarter growth of 6.3 percent. The second-quarter growth rate was below expectations primarily due to a substantial drawdown of inventories by businesses encountering significant supply constraints. Strong consumer demand and solid business investment indicate that private sector demand remains robust. While the latest coronavirus resurgence driven by the delta variant poses temporary risks, aggregate demand is expected to remain strong through the rest of the year and into next year.
StocksFOXBusiness

Fed taper could throw stock market for a loop

The Federal Reserve signaling its intent to taper its asset purchase program will likely result in a short-term stock-market selloff, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street firm said it was likely that at its September meeting the Federal Reserve will lay the groundwork for scaling back its asset purchases before forging ahead with the plan in early 2022. Goldman expects the Fed to each month trim its asset purchases by $10 billion in Treasuries and $5 billion in mortgage-backed securities.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar down again as dovish Fed tone prevails ahead of data

(Updates prices, comments; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) * Dollar down as risk-taking resumes * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By David Henry and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased again on Monday as markets continued to embrace risk following statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week that they are in no hurry to raise interest rates and pull back support for the U.S. economy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was off 0.17% at 91.937 at 1400 GMT. The index last week dropped 0.88%, its worst week since early May, as it turned away from a 3-1/2-month high a week before when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex said in a note to clients. The euro edged up 0.16% against the dollar to $1.8884 . It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound was up 0.17% to $1.3913 ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that tapering will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments on Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. U.S. Treasury bond yields also slipped on Monday to 1.20%, taking real yields - adjusted for inflation - to record lows . Major U.S. and world stock indexes were up in morning trading in New York as improving prospects for passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill encourage risk taking. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the next U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. That's why investors will watch this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.4% at $0.737. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.9340 92.1080 -0.17% 2.170% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1884 $1.1867 +0.16% -2.72% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.6900 -0.25% +5.90% +109.7650 +109.3700 Euro/Yen 130.02 130.15 -0.10% +2.44% +130.4200 +130.0000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9046 0.9051 -0.03% +2.27% +0.9067 +0.9045 Sterling/Dollar $1.3913 $1.3896 +0.17% +1.88% +$1.3933 +$1.3885 Dollar/Canadian 1.2458 1.2468 -0.08% -2.17% +1.2490 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7376 $0.7347 +0.44% -4.08% +$0.7379 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0748 1.0741 +0.07% -0.55% +1.0766 +1.0748 Euro/Sterling 0.8539 0.8534 +0.06% -4.45% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6989 $0.6977 +0.19% -2.66% +$0.6990 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.7805 8.8345 -0.59% +2.28% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4380 10.4576 -0.19% -0.28% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5696 8.5847 -0.20% +4.58% +8.6087 +8.5690 Euro/Sweden 10.1845 10.2053 -0.20% +1.07% +10.2235 +10.1860 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
Businessbondbuyer.com

Fed’s Waller says September taper call may be warranted

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said that if the next two monthly U.S. employment reports show continued gains, he could back an announcement soon on scaling back the central bank’s bond purchases. “I think you could be ready to do an announcement by September,” Waller said Monday in an interview...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar wavers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at...
Economymit.edu

Should central banks address inequality? Experts weigh in

During the COVID-19 pandemic when markets were in a tailspin, the U.S. Federal Reserve stepped in to lower its benchmark interest rate to help stabilize the economy and make it easier to borrow money. Even still, the pandemic has had a profound effect on inequality — research shows that the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Delta variant fears could slow labor market recovery, Kashkari says

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis said on Sunday that fears regarding the highly transmissible delta variant could slow the labor market recovery. Neel Kashkari, when asked during an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” what effect the delta variant is having on the economy, said the strain is “creating a bunch of caution.”
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

July flows to EM debt strong but stocks see outflow -IIF

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Portfolio flows into emerging markets slowed sharply in July, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Tuesday, mostly due to large monthly outflows from equities. Investor sentiment was weighed down by a hawkish Federal Reserve and a regulatory crackdown in Beijing among...
BusinessDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Inflation fears are, well, inflated

Anybody who remembers the 1970s remembers the Great Inflation, when retirees on fixed incomes struggled to make ends meet. They probably also remember what happened next, when the Federal Reserve under Paul Volker tightened the money supply, driving down prices by driving down the economy, forcing two recessions that lowered consumer spending and increased unemployment.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields hover near recent lows

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields hovered near recent lows on Wednesday in a quiet start to the European day as traders waited for direction from the U.S. Treasury market and ahead of key jobs data later in the week. The 10-year German bond yield was...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Dollar hovers near lows as kiwi climbs

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar on Wednesday hovered around the levels it has held for days as investors awaited U.S. jobs data for a guide on the outlook for interest rates. The greenback has lost ground against major rivals after the U.S. Federal Reserve in a policy statement...
Businessetftrends.com

A midyear update on our economic and market outlook

The outlook for the global economy continues to hinge on health outcomes. In our annual economic and market outlook published at the end of 2020, Vanguard economists expected that the path to recovery would be uneven and varied across industries and countries, even once effective vaccines for COVID-19 became available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy