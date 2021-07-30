Eddie Lee Pride
Eddie Lee Pride, 76, of Little Rock, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife; Shirley Williams-Pride and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, 2:30 p.m., ACTS Church, 1224 Franklin Street. The family will receive friends today from 6-7 p.m., at the church. Due to COVID-19 a facial mask is required. Professional services entrusted to Hardy Funeral Home, 5300 West 12th Street, 501-372-4129. www.hardyfuneralhomeinc.com.www.arkansasonline.com
