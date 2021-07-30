Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Eddie Lee Pride

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Lee Pride, 76, of Little Rock, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife; Shirley Williams-Pride and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, 2:30 p.m., ACTS Church, 1224 Franklin Street. The family will receive friends today from 6-7 p.m., at the church. Due to COVID-19 a facial mask is required. Professional services entrusted to Hardy Funeral Home, 5300 West 12th Street, 501-372-4129. www.hardyfuneralhomeinc.com.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church#Hardy Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy