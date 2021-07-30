Cancel
Conway, AR

James Thomas Wilcox

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Thomas Wilcox, known as Jim Tom or JT, passed away July 25, 2021, at Cox Health Medical Center in Springfield, Missouri. He was born to J. Clarence Wilcox, a Methodist minister, and his wife, Leonora Falls Wilcox on January 26, 1950. JT spent his childhood years in the Arkansas towns of Brinkley and Harrison, and later graduated from Clarksville High School. He studied prepharmacy at Hendrix College in Conway, where he sang in the choir, and he later attended University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

www.arkansasonline.com

Conway, AR
