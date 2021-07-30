Michael Kent Spear 76, of Rogers, passed away July 26, 2021. He was born February 28, 1945, in Aberdeen, S.D., to Carroll and Phyllis Spear. He was the eldest of 12 children, and grew up on a farm near Turton, S.D. Mike graduated from high school in Brentford, S.D., and attended Northern State University in Aberdeen. He started his retail career in Aberdeen, in 1968 at J.J. Newberry company. From there he transferred to different locations in Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Tennessee as an assistant and store manager. Later he joined Walmart, where he became a store manager and was eventually brought into the home office in Bentonville, in 1976 and retired in 1998.