Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers, AR

Michael Kent Spear

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Kent Spear 76, of Rogers, passed away July 26, 2021. He was born February 28, 1945, in Aberdeen, S.D., to Carroll and Phyllis Spear. He was the eldest of 12 children, and grew up on a farm near Turton, S.D. Mike graduated from high school in Brentford, S.D., and attended Northern State University in Aberdeen. He started his retail career in Aberdeen, in 1968 at J.J. Newberry company. From there he transferred to different locations in Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Tennessee as an assistant and store manager. Later he joined Walmart, where he became a store manager and was eventually brought into the home office in Bentonville, in 1976 and retired in 1998.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Rogers, AR
Obituaries
City
Rogers, AR
City
Witter, AR
State
Tennessee State
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barber Motorsports Park#Motorcycle#Daytona#Northern State University#J J Newberry#First Presbyterian Church#N 4th Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Walmart
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy