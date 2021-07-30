Walter Jones, of Little Rock, Ark., made his peaceful transition on Monday, July 26, 2021. He was born in Greensboro, Georgia, on April 30, 1929, to the Late Elder John Wesley Jones and Addie Rhee Barnhart Jones. He was the second oldest of three children; one sister, Johnnie Reba Jones and one brother, Wesley E. Jones were born to this union. Walter accepted Christ at an early age and has been a faithful member at Springfield Baptist Church, in Greensboro, Georgia, until his peaceful transition. A few of his favorite sayings: "My God is in the blessing business, I don't know about yours" and "You can't get to heaven unless you die". He has always believed in the Godhead: God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. His ever-believing trust and faith persuaded him to follow Jesus Christ throughout his life.