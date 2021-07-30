Cancel
Springdale, AR

Dennis James Stewart Jr.

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDennis James Stewart, Jr., 34, of Springdale, died on July 22, 2021, while on a family vacation. His final days were spent visiting Walt Disney World, going to the beach, and spending quality time with his family. Dennis was a proud 2005 Fayetteville High School graduate and avid sports fan. He described himself as the #1 fan of the Fayetteville Bulldogs, Arkansas Razorbacks, New England Patriots, and San Antonio Spurs. This could easily have been your first experience with Dennis, watching him passionately cheer on his favorite teams from the sidelines. Dennis also participated in Special Olympics where he excelled in softball, basketball, volleyball, and power walking. After receiving several gold medals throughout the years, Dennis would transition into mentoring and coaching athletes.

