US Watchdog: Taliban Assassinations of Afghan Pilots 'Worrisome'

Voice of America
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Taliban assassinations of Afghan pilots detailed by Reuters this month mark another "worrisome development" for the Afghan Air Force as it reels from a surge in fighting, a U.S. government watchdog said in a report released on Thursday. At least seven Afghan pilots have been assassinated off base...

www.voanews.com

