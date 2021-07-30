William Cyle Harris, of Des Arc passed away Tuesday. Cyle is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Michelle Livesay Harris; his daughter, Caroline Marie Harris; and son, William Walker Harris, all of Des Arc. He leaves behind his mother and stepfather, Linda Overturf (Dick) Wasson of Little Rock; father and stepmother, Tommy (Mary) Harris of Tyler, Texas; sister, Joy Wasson (Reggie Grant) of NLR; nephews, Fisher and Felix DeClerk; and mother-in-law, Nina Lyn Livesay of Des Arc; along with many family members and friends.