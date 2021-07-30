Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Arc, AR

William Cyle Harris

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

William Cyle Harris, of Des Arc passed away Tuesday. Cyle is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Michelle Livesay Harris; his daughter, Caroline Marie Harris; and son, William Walker Harris, all of Des Arc. He leaves behind his mother and stepfather, Linda Overturf (Dick) Wasson of Little Rock; father and stepmother, Tommy (Mary) Harris of Tyler, Texas; sister, Joy Wasson (Reggie Grant) of NLR; nephews, Fisher and Felix DeClerk; and mother-in-law, Nina Lyn Livesay of Des Arc; along with many family members and friends.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Des Arc, AR
City
Fisher, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlr#Garth Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy