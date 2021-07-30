Cancel
Conway, AR

Andrew Stratton Poindexter

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Stratton Poindexter of Conway, Ark., and Houston, Texas, was born on November 3, 1965, in Conway, Ark. and passed away on July 22nd, 2021 in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Subiaco Academy in 1984 and attended Tulane University, Hendrix College, and the Art Institute of Houston. He was a devoted friend, unique furniture designer, avid gardener, and creative chef who enjoyed sharing his passions with everyone he met. "Just a simple guy with a simple agenda . . . do no harm and enjoy life . . . love, peace, and chicken grease."

