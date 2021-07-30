Cancel
Pulaski County, AR

Mary Ann Cole

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Ann Cole, was born on July 9, 1942, to the late Moses Frye and Henrietta Dale Williams. She was the oldest daughter of nine children. After losing her mother at age 12, Mary Ann became a mother figure to her siblings. She is also preceded in death by her daughter: Marian Cole-Thompson. Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. James Missionary Baptist Church St., Ft. Smith, Ark., 72904, with a burial at Oak Cemetery under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

