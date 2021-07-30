Cancel
Mount Ida, AR

Joe Thomas Frazier

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Thomas Frazier, 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bess and Bob Frazier, his sister, Patsy, a son, David Frazier, and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Frazier. He was a longtime resident of Pine Bluff, Ark., where he worked as a paper maker at International Paper Company for 34 years. One of the highlights of his career was traveling to Helsinki, Finland, to learn computerized paper making. Ultimately, he retired to his lake home near Lake Ouachita, in Mount Ida, Ark., where he was a member of First Baptist Church. He enjoyed crappie fishing, crafting fishing lures, reading, and playing games with family and friends. He always looked forward to pizza and game day on Tuesday afternoons at the church.

