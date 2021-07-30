Cancel
AP sources: Clippers get Johnson after trade with Knicks

By JOE REEDY
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Clippers' tradition of making a move on draft night continued Thursday as they moved up to select Tennessee guard Keon Johnson after making a trade with the New York Knicks. People with knowledge of the details said the Clippers sent the No. 25 pick...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

