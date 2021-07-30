Edward Earl Pinkins, Sr.
Mr. Edward Earl Pinkins, Sr., 79, of Pine Bluff, Ark., passed Thursday, July 22, 2021. Viewing 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, Ark. Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Pine Bluff, Ark., by Pastor Raeshawn D. Howard, Sr. Interment in Cypress Memorial Gardens by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. His body will lie in-state 9:45 a.m. until service time. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0