Little Rock, AR

Terry Neal

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry Neal, 59, was lifted up to heaven on July 26, 2021, a survivor of stage four cancer. He was born in Clinton, Ark., on Jan. 8, 1962, a son of Robert Van Neal and Billie Sue (Bryant) Neal. Terry was known as a kind, gentle, loving, giving and self- sacrificing man. He was a humble man with a quick wit and an outstanding sense of humor. Terry had great spiritual faith and was a bible scholar. He graduated from Bee Branch High School where he was recruited by the Navy for his excellence in mathematics. Terry was a man of many talents. He loved woodworking and could build or fix anything! Terry was a longtime employee of the Arkansas Democrat/Gazette as well as a volunteer for the Little Rock Zoo where he used his multiple talents.

