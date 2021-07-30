Cancel
Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 23:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 1102 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Law enforcement has also reported water over a bridge along Sate Route 17 in Toquerville. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Verkin Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Citrus The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Levy County in northern Florida North Central Citrus County in west central Florida * Until 730 AM EDT. * At 528 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Inglis, Crystal Manor, Citronelle and Citrus Springs. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty and Madison. In Panhandle Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Gulf, Inland Bay and Inland Gulf. * Through Thursday evening. * Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue across portions of the Florida Big Bend and Western Panhandle through Thursday. Additional rainfall of around 2 to 5 inches is forecast. In particular, isolated higher amounts ranging from 4 to 8 inches are possible. Additional heavy rainfall over a short period of time over already saturated ground may lead to flash flooding.
Dare County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dare, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 07:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dare; Hyde The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Dare County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Hyde County in eastern North Carolina * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 704 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Frisco, Buxton, Avon, Salvo, Waves, Rodanthe, Avon Pier, Hatteras Ferry Terminal, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, Hatteras Island Fishing Pier, Ocracoke Ferry Terminal and Ocracoke Lighthouse. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Hillsborough County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 21:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hillsborough The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Hillsborough County in west central Florida Northern Manatee County in west central Florida * Until 300 AM EDT. * At 201 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Parrish, Ellenton, Memphis, Ruskin and Greater Sun Center. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Gulf County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT /6 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT /6 AM CDT/ this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Asotin County, WAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 15:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Washington Palouse SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LATAH...NORTHWESTERN NEZ PERCE...EASTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN WHITMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM PDT At 1056 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Pullman, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Brief heavy downpours are also possible. Locations impacted include Pullman, Moscow, Genesee, Palouse, Albion, Colton, Uniontown and Viola.
Fort Bend County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fort Bend; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas East Central Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1148 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southwestern Rosenberg, Wharton, Needville, Pleak, Fairchilds, Beasley, Kendleton, Boling-Iago and Hungerford.
Manatee County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Manatee The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Hillsborough County in west central Florida Northern Manatee County in west central Florida * Until 300 AM EDT. * At 201 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Parrish, Ellenton, Memphis, Ruskin and Greater Sun Center. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Wirt County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wirt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL WIRT COUNTY At 527 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elizabeth, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elizabeth, Lucille, Cherry and Palestine. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Santa Barbara County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 100. For the Wind Advisory, areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest winds from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Costilla by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Costilla FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN COSTILLA COUNTY At 620 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated rain has decreased across the West Indian Creek and Sangre De Cristo Creek southwest of Spring Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding will continue in this area until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, county roads, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Open country just southwest of the Spring Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Teller by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 18:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Teller FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL TELLER COUNTY At 637 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Victor. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sierra County Lakes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 21:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sierra County Lakes STRONG THUNDERSTORM AND HEAVY RAIN OVER TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES AND WILLIAMSBURG At 1000 pm MDT...a strong thunderstorm was moving south over Truth or Consequences towards Williamsburg and caballo. This storm is producing heavy rain, gusty north winds over 45 mph, and frequent dangerous lightning. If this storm moves toward your location seek shelter and move toward higher ground if you are in a location prone to flash flooding. This storm should move south of this area by 1100 pm.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pueblo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTY At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that earlier thunderstorms produced 1 to 2 inches of rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Light to moderate rain is expected to continue into early evening. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pueblo Depot. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Citrus, Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Citrus; Levy The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Levy County in northern Florida North Central Citrus County in west central Florida * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 744 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Black Diamond, Inglis, Citronelle, Crystal Manor, Pine Ridge and Citrus Springs. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Carson City, NVweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties; Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties; Northern Washoe County; Southern Sierra Front - Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon, Western Mineral Counties; West Humboldt Basin - Pershing County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE SIERRA FRONT, WESTERN NEVADA, AND EASTERN SIERRA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 10 PM PDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Changes...Upgrade to Red Flag Warning. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 274 Southern Mono County, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon, and Western Mineral Counties, Fire Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County, Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Higher gusts likely in wind prone areas and along exposed terrain. * Humidity...Minimum values of 5 to 15 percent. * Duration...6 to 9 hours for most areas. Up to 12 hours along exposed midslopes and ridges. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

