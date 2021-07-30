Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 23:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 1102 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Law enforcement has also reported water over a bridge along Sate Route 17 in Toquerville. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Verkin Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
