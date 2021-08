PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lilly Bobrowski, Sr., Traverse City St. Francis. Bobrowski helped lead the Gladiators to a state runner-up finish with her runner-up finish at No. 1 singles in Division 4. Her 26-5 record included two losses to the undefeated state champ and three losses to opponents from much larger schools. The regional and conference champ bounced back from a torn ACL that took her sophomore season to earn the No. 1 spot on the Glads' best team ever and is headed to Ave Maria to play tennis in college.