Jared Butler Selected No. 40 by Jazz in NBA draft

By Matthew Postins
heartlandcollegesports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaylor guard Jared Butler is now a member of the Utah Jazz, after he was taken No. 40 overall in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night. Butler had been considered a first-round pick throughout the draft process, and when he left Baylor he waited until the final day of the declaration period before throwing his hat in the ring. He also wasn’t able to actively participate in the NBA Scouting Combine until he received clearance for a heart condition. But his name wasn’t called in the first round.

