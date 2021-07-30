Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Davion Mitchell Selected No. 9 by Kings in NBA draft

By Matthew Postins
heartlandcollegesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaylor’s Davion Mitchell is now a member of the Sacramento Kings, after he was taken No. 9 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night. Mitchell was widely considered to be an NBA Lottery pick (representing the first 14 picks of the draft). But there was a disparity in which team he might go. In the end, he ended up with the Kings, who took a Big 12 player in the Lottery for the second straight seasons. The Kings selected Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton in 2020.

www.heartlandcollegesports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Lottery#Baylor#The Sacramento Kings#Iowa State#Ncaa Tournament#The All Big 12 First Team#Twitter Postinspostcard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAWJCL

Davion Mitchell turning hoop dreams into reality

HINESVILLE, Ga. — Davion Mitchell is a week away from making his hoop dreams a reality. The Hinesville native is projected to be taken early in the 2021 NBA Draft. "I'm just blessed to be able to be in a position to put myself in the NBA conversation, Mitchell tells WJCL 22 News. "It's a dream come true and something I've always worked for and something I always wanted to do."
NBAWacoTrib.com

NBA Draft Day dreams materializing for Baylor's Butler, Mitchell

Even as the roster of Baylor players in the NBA has grown in recent years, another breakthrough appears imminent. For the first time in program history, Baylor should produce two first-round picks. The 2021 NBA Draft arrives Thursday night, and the starting backcourt from the Bears’ NCAA championship appears poised...
NBAWJCL

Sacramento Kings pick Baylor basketball star Davion Mitchell

KINGS COUNTY, N.Y. — Former Liberty County High School basketball star Davion Mitchell was selected Thursday by the Sacramento Kings in the NBA draft. The six foot two guard was drafted ninth overall by the Kings. Mitchell played college basketball for the Auburn Tigers and the Baylor Bears. He led the Bears to the NCAA title earlier this year. It was Baylor's first basketball national title. Mitchell earned All American honors and was named the National Defensive Player of the year.
NBASacramento Observer

Sacramento Kings Draft Defensive-Minded Players Mitchell And Queta In 2021

Making good on a promise to get better defensively, the Sacramento Kings brought in some defensive specialists when they drafted point guard Davion Mitchell from Baylor and Utah State’s center Neemias Queta in the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29. Mitchell, who just won the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball...
Posted by
Under Pressure

Davion Mitchell In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

22 year old 6’2, 205 pound guard out of Baylor. Averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds on 51.1% fg, 44.7% 3, 64.1% ft. Davion is the biggest riser in all of the 2021 draft, which I think immediately speaks to his mentality. While watching the phenomenal film breakdowns that Mike Schmitz did with Mitchell I learned a lot about him. He is a first guy in and last guy out type of person with him always expecting the most of himself, constantly being a self critic as he expects nothing but the best from himself. He grew so much throughout the year due to that hard work and constant analysis of his game. He is a true student of the game who is always watching the best to see what makes them so great. On the long list of things I love about him the first thing that stood out was his footwork. His footwork reminds me so much of Donovan Mitchell it is scary. The one two of the screen into the pullup three, the stepback, and the ability to stop on a dime into a pullup midrange or three. These are the moves that have made Donovan a rising superstar and a player who dominates the playoffs every year. He also reminded me a lot of Damian Lillard with him using that hop into deeper threes and changing his pace with a crossover to get to the hoop. As a whole his ball handling is absolutely fantastic, the best I have watched in the class so far. His burst is so great and mixed with his shiftiness it makes him a nightmare to stay in front of. Going back to the film study with Mike Schmitz, what I loved to hear Davion talk about was going through his mental process with the ball in his hands. He always has a counter for anything the defense throws at him, whether that be a slick hesitation, crossover, stepback, or so many other moves. His finishing is a strong part of his game as he is very crafty around the basket and mixes that with great touch as well to be a 60.5% finisher. He had some great floater and acrobatic layups that excited me because he needs those to finish with elite rim protectors in the paint. His PnR ability was fantastic as he had a nuanced ability of using screens that took all the best guards in the NBA years to acquire. Him showing off the ability to run high pick n rolls and hit pullup threes is what took him to a whole different level as a scorer. He had some great moments as well of accelerating and then quickly stopping for his elite mid-range jumper. While most of his scoring came from the fact that he is amazing as a creator, his off ball talent impressed me a lot as well. On a stacked Baylor team he knew that plenty of other guys on his roster were more than capable as creators as well. He had a lot of great moments of driving, kicking, and then relocating for an open shot. He is also a great transition player who uses his incredible speed to outrun the pack. Now moving onto his impressive playmaking throughout the year he really developed as a passer in the PnR where he became great at hitting the rollman and making tough passes to the weak side corner. Something that I loved to see was his off-hand passing growth, where you can see him getting so much more comfortable making passes with his left than he was at the beginning of the year. Though he did not make the advanced reads that would give me the confidence in him being a primary playmaker, he made plenty of good passes that got me very excited about the idea of him being a secondary playmaker. Tons of good moments of him making the extra pass to go from a good shot to a great shot. Now moving on to his defense he could very well be the best perimeter defender in this class. He mixes elite lateral quickness with great core strength to overcome his size, being someone who guarded guys as big as Cade Cunningham. His hips are so fluid that makes him, for lack of a better term, a pain in the ass on defense. His PnR defense is fantastic as he is so great at navigating around screens but even when forced to switch you will be surprised at how good he is when guarding bigger players. He does a great job of denying entry passes and then using his low center of gravity to be a pest, showing his never give up mentality. His anticipation is some of the best in the draft as his ability in the passing lanes allow him to be a true defensive playmaker. His defensive rotations are elite as you see him roaming all over the floor, being in the right position for help defense at all times. His motor on defense was fantastic as well with him constantly putting his body on the line by diving for loose balls and taking charges. As a whole he is an uber athletic guard who is potentially the most complete player on both sides of the ball in the draft.
NBAchatsports.com

Sacramento Kings: Davion Mitchell thrives in first Summer League game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 05: Davion Mitchell #45 of the Baylor Bears reacts during the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 05, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) After being selected ninth overall...
NBASactown Royalty

Davion Mitchell shines, but Kings lose California Classic opener 82-89

For the first time since 2019, summer hoops are back in the Capital City. The 3rd annual California Classic hosted at Golden 1 Center features the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat days before the NBA’s Summer League association-wide tournament in Las Vegas, NV. Fresh...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Vince Carter Says Toronto Raptors Had A 'Muggsy Bogues' Rule: "When You Dribble The Ball And You Don't See Muggsy Bogues, You Probably Should Pick It Up Because He's Behind You And About To Steal It"

Vince Carter's time in Toronto is remembered in a myriad of different ways. But one of the players he got to play with during his time there with was Muggsy Bogues. Bogues is one of the most fondly remembered players in NBA history. At a diminutive 5'3, Bogues is one of the smallest players in NBA history. But despite his size, Bogues was able to find success in the NBA as a point guard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy