Tommy Lloyd “Spider” Jones
Tommy Lloyd “Spider” Jones, 75, of Poteau, OK passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Poteau. Tommy was born June 20, 1946 in Poteau to Robert Cleo & Ada Christine (Qualls) Jones. He loved his grandchildren and was a great Papa. He was special to his nieces, nephews, and all who knew him. Tommy was awarded many honors and medals during his service in the US Army for 5 ½ years. He was a very good carpenter and wood worker. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob Allen, Johnny, Kenny Joe “Pete” ; sister & brother in law, Patsy & Wayne Bottoms.okwnews.com
