Poteau, OK

Tommy Lloyd “Spider” Jones

By David Deaton
okwnews.com
 5 days ago

Tommy Lloyd “Spider” Jones, 75, of Poteau, OK passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Poteau. Tommy was born June 20, 1946 in Poteau to Robert Cleo & Ada Christine (Qualls) Jones. He loved his grandchildren and was a great Papa. He was special to his nieces, nephews, and all who knew him. Tommy was awarded many honors and medals during his service in the US Army for 5 ½ years. He was a very good carpenter and wood worker. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob Allen, Johnny, Kenny Joe “Pete” ; sister & brother in law, Patsy & Wayne Bottoms.

