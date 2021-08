The Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition has announced the finalists for the twenty-third annual Frederick Douglass Book Prize, one of the most coveted awards for the study of the African American experience. Jointly sponsored by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and the Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition at the MacMillan Center at Yale University, this annual prize of $25,000 recognizes the best book written in English on slavery, resistance, and/or abolition published in the preceding year.