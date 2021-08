Olympics: Adam Peaty Cruises to 57.63 in 100 Breaststroke Semifinals; Americans Michael Andrew and Andrew Wilson Sneak into Final. Simply, it is unfathomable that anyone besides Adam Peaty will take gold in the men’s 100 breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics. The British superstar has been the dominant performer through two rounds of the event. After producing a 57.56 in prelims, Peaty shaved his mustache and returned Sunday morning to swim a 57.63 to earn the top seed for the Olympic final by a half-second. Peaty has never lost this race internationally (he made his debut on the major racing circuit in 2014), and he will be looking to win a second straight Olympic gold medal.