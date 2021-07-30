After mudslide, priest gets narcos' help to build new town
MISSION SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS, Honduras -- First came Hurricane Eta. Then, Hurricane Iota, unleashing rains of biblical proportions on the hillside community of La Reina. As Iota hammered La Reina for four days, residents kept watch on the mountain above their 300 homes for signs that they should flee. Some left quickly when the downpour ceased. Ivan Varela resisted, hoping to protect the seven houses he and his brothers had built over the years with money they earned in the United States.www.dailyherald.com
