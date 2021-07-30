Cancel
Masks Required Again In Sacramento, Yolo Counties

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the latest response to a surge in COVID-19 cases connected to the Delta variant. Some Sacramento business owners said the mandate is a relief. For others, it hit a little harder than previous mandates had.

