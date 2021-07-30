Masks Required Again In Sacramento, Yolo Counties

CONCORD (KPIX 5) — About a month and a half ago things were looking up. The Bay Area was patting itself on its collective back for having reopened with a world-class vaccination rate. Suddenly, it seems as if all of that wasn’t quite enough. Now the region is seeing a return of worry, uncertainty and frustration. “It’s scary thinking about all the people that are going to be affected by this,” said Lia Garcia of Oakland. “I’m not sure about what the economy is going to be. There are a lot of uncertainties in the air.” COVID cases are up. Masks are back....