Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

POET'S CORNER: Friday, July 30

yourgv.com
 5 days ago

Beloved Lord, Beloved Lord Jesus, able forever, glad Praise renews Truth. Beloved Lord, Beloved Lord indeed, Life everlasting, your cheer Love abides. Beloved Lord, Beloved Lord Jesus, gently deliver, bold Spirit grants Trust. Beloved Lord, Beloved Lord Mighty, Salvation resting, strong Glory resides. Beloved Lord, Beloved Lord Jesus, all Earth...

www.yourgv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Roberts
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Boston#Lord Jesus#Hope I#Spirit Grants Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionmaplerivermessenger.com

PASTOR’S CORNER

Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love. 1 John 4:8 I t is easy to be cynical about love. Who hasn’t had the experience of thinking they were in love only to discover that their beloved wasn’t really who they thought he/she was? And, who hasn’t been deeply hurt or betrayed by someone who they thought loved them?
Religionevangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: The authority of Christ

At the close of Jesus’ public ministry, He said, as is recorded in Matthew 28:18-20 KJV, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I will be with you always, to the very end of the age.”
RecipesCheboygan Tribune

Pastor's Corner: Reflecting on strawberries

This time of the year, when the juicy, ripening strawberries overflow their plants, I always think of my mother. Wild strawberries filled the field across the road from my childhood home, and I remember the delights and squeals each spring when my siblings and I would discover that the strawberries were ready for picking! We would fill the front of our lifted shirts with what we thought were millions of tiny red berries, and take them back home, expecting my mother to make a strawberry pie. Because that had become a tradition.
Godfrey, ILadvantagenews.com

Freer Christmas in July is Friday

The Community Christmas campaign may be a far-off thought for many, but a local business is holding a fundraiser Friday to benefit the campaign. Freer Auto Body in Godfrey will hold its annual Christmas in July to raise money for Community Christmas. It was born out of the generosity of two young girls.
Books & LiteratureRutland Herald

A Poet's View: A wild togetherness

Let them find us, years from now, washed of color, eased of burden, elegantly perched side-by-side: Two pieces of driftwood at rest in the high desert. And when that day comes, in that ineluctable present, let them falsely imagine that our journeys here were straightforward. That our independent migrations somehow synchronized. A history of wild togetherness. But o god please also let them sense the truth of it. A remote yet unmistakable, unhindered astonishment at our having arrived here (together) at all. At the impossibly boundless navigation of the heart. For that is what this is. Impossible and possible. A story with the same beginning, middle, and end: Here we are. Here we are. Here we are. Lucas Farrell lives in Townshend, where he and his wife own and operate Big Picture Farm, a small hillside goat dairy and award-winning farmstead confectionery. He is the author of two books of poetry: “The Blue Collar Sun” (Green Writers Press, 2021), which won the Sundog Poetry Award; as well as “The Many Woods of Grief” (University of Massachusetts Press, 2011), which was awarded the Juniper Prize for Poetry. He has two daughters. This poem was originally published in “The Blue Collar Sun.” This poem by Lucas Farrell feels like a micro story of the universe and all that happens when things are allowed to unfold in their own way. It holds at least two narratives — one suggesting the movement of human beings around the planet, city to city, continent to continent, to somehow land next to each other as if that were the plan all along — and the kind of beautiful partnership that can come of that. And another narrative that speaks of the physical world with its shifts of earth, air and water constantly moving natural features around. Glacial erratics in the form of two or three giant boulders might end up in a vast pine forest. Literal shifts can move parts of a beach by miles in a matter of months. We find 200-year-old pines in our northeastern forests with roots wrapped around boulders in an unbreakable embrace. Or, as in our poem, two pieces of driftwood find each other in the high desert. When deserts, mountains and water bodies and all that live within them are allowed to be tossed, rolled or heaved to the spot they are meant to be, a kind of order and beauty is born. This poem feels like a celebration of those natural rhythms and events found in the human and nonhuman worlds. It feels like an argument for letting the unbridled find its way, for the encouragement of the “impossible and possible,” as the speaker says, not by interference or excessive guidance, but by following a deeper knowing — one that lives inside us and inside anything natural or alive. This is a celebration of heart and of soul, and the well-being and right path that can come from listening to them. And so we, too, when left to follow our natural way, our inner design, or our soul’s code, might find our way to be where, and with whom, we are meant to be — to be and express what we came here for. It’s an old story, as old as the deserts and mountains, one worth following to the end. Susan Jefts is a poet and educator who lives in the Adirondacks and Ripton. She recently completed her first full-length book of poetry, Breathing Lessons, and runs workshops using poetry as a way to explore life transitions and directions, and our relationships with nature. She can be reached at sjefts7@gmail.com.
ReligionHerald Ledger

Christian's History Corner...

Justice Bill Cunningham’s first true autobiography chronicles his colorful early childhood in Old Eddyville prior to its demolition and Barkley Lake’s impoundment over half a century ago. This writer had the privilege of observing as Cunningham penned “I Was Born When I Was Very Young” during the pandemic year. In my opinion it is his best work as an author.
Grand County, UTmoabsunnews.com

Cosmo’s Corner: Come visit!

Hi everyone! Cosmo the Library Cat here. Have you heard? The Grand County Public Library building is open to the public again and the humans are flocking in to visit me! ...That’s the real reason you folks come to the library, right? As you know, we cats have a certain standard of aloofness to maintain, but I’m actually very pleased to see you again! So come on in to the library and stock up on movies and books at your leisure. The librarians are ready to help, and I could always use some extra chin scratches. Meow for now!
Parma, OHparmaobserver.com

The President's Corner

Those of you who regularly read my column know that for months I focused on Parma’s places of worship. In part, due to COVID, I put the series on hiatus. However, this month I bring it back. In fact, I recently met with Pastor Joel Dieterichs who leads the flock at Calvary Lutheran Church located at 6906 West Pleasant Valley Road, just east of Ridge Road. I was impressed as I walked into the “A” framed shaped church which seemed to reach to the heavens it is so high. I was kindly welcomed by Pastor Joel, Deacon James Hurst, and Office Manager Lisa Klein. Pastor Joel told me about his life growing up in the St. Louis area in a very spiritual family. After receiving a B.A. from Truman State, he was a copy editor. “It was horribly boring and I made a lot of mistakes,” he explained. Then, one day, a tall colleague looked over him and said “go to the seminary already.” “My entire life flashed before my eyes and I knew my calling,” Pastor Joel said. So, he entered Concordia Seminary and went on to serve churches in St. Louis, Springfield (Illinois), and Colorado Springs. He was called by the congregation at Calvary to serve them here in 2019. As I viewed Pastor Joel’s biography on the church’s website, the quote he selected from Ephesians 3:20-21 struck me as very appropriate for him on many different levels: “And now to God who is able to do immeasurably more than all we can ask or imagine. . .”
Franklin County, MARecorder

Poet’s Seat Poetry Contest adult finalists

Wrapping up this series, here are poems from three finalists in the adult category of the 2021 Poet’s Seat Poetry Contest conducted by the Greenfield Public Library. The adult winners, as well as the winners in the youth categories, were announced in previous editions. The contest, which drew 275 entries,...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe poet's work celebrated 'love and relationships'

Victor di Suvero saw the desert as a fertile environment for growing literary endeavors, poetry and love. It’s one reason he named his collection of poetry From the Sea to Santa Fe. The longtime city resident, who played a role in creating PEN New Mexico, the New Mexico Book Association...
CarsAthol Daily News

The Sportsman’s Corner: Miraculous recovery

Those of you who know me know that losing my iPhone has become a habit over the years. Sometimes it was quickly found and sometimes extraordinary measures — particularly the “Find My iPhone” app — have been required, but each time the disaster of having to replace my Smartphone has always been avoided. It seems like so much of our lives revolves around those devices. They hold years of contact information that replaces the address book. Remember them? Bank accounts and so much personal information are stored in those phones that losing them is downright frightening. Granted, the mysterious place known as “the cloud” does store and immediately save much of our information but pictures and addresses are so important, and we take it for granted that everything always seems to be available immediately at our fingertips (or thumb tips).
Queens, NYWestern Queens Gazette

Poets of Queens at the NYC Poetry Festival on Governors Island July 24 and July 25

Poets of Queens will be at the New York City Poetry Festival on Governors Island this weekend July 24 and 25. Please stop by!. Poets of Queens will have a table with Poets of Queens books, tshirts, and tote bags. They will be reading at 1:30pm on Sunday, July 25 on Chumley’s Stage. The line-up includes: Sherese Francis, Vijay R. Nathan, Wanda Phipps, and Micah Zevin. Micah Zevin will also sign his poetry collection published by Poets of Queens Metal, Heavy.
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Winter texts publishes renowned poet-anthropologist’s collection

Dowsing is a technique used for searching under the surface. Poet, anthropologist, and Harvard Divinity School professor, Michael Jackson has created a new book of poems using dowsing as a metaphor. He uses the image and the art of this technique to explore different topics and to illustrate what’s running beneath the surface.
Patterson, NYputnamcountycourier.com

CUNNINGHAM’S CORNER

I was at the Patterson Fire Department’s Parade for their 100th birthday on Saturday. What a glorious celebration of community and service. Children and their parents headed down Route 311, searching for a semi-shady spot to put up the camp chairs. Or not shady, entirely OK with the sun. (Me, I’m a shade person.) All ages, from 4 and 5-years-old to seniors. Moms and dads, making sure no one strayed into the street. Firefighters in their blue dress uniforms, commanders in crisp white shirts. The Cub Scouts, the Patterson Library supporters, a few politicians, the antique military vehicles, the drums and bagpipers, and more bands, and all manner of fire, emergency and ambulance apparatus, lights flashing.
South Boston, VAyourgv.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Prayer: Is it America’s last hope?

Views expressed in letters to the editor do not represent opinions of The Gazette-Virginian or staff members. In the past two years I have written many articles to Dear Editor. My subjects have been about numerous topics. Each time I come up with a new subject, I pray to God to help me write the right words that could help inspire someone’s life. After all I believe everyone’s life matters.
South Boston, VAyourgv.com

‘Tablescapes’ fundraiser returns

The South Boston-Halifax County Museum of Fine Arts and History is once again having its annual “Tablescapes” fundraising event on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at noon. The doors will be opened at 11:30 a.m. After having to cancel last year’s event due to COVID-19, the Tablescapes committee is looking forward to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy