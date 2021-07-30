Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers reportedly not close to Ben Simmons trade

By Arthur Hill
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YvJO_0bCNxO1q00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Ben Simmons trade drama will extend beyond draft night and could last for much of the offseason. Appearing on ESPN’s draft coverage, Adrian Wojnarowski said the Sixers aren’t close to reaching a deal involving Simmons (Twitter link from Zach Lowe of ESPN).

Woj added that the Sixers “don’t really see anything actionable on the trade front” with Simmons so far (Twitter link from Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee). Rival teams are saying that president of basketball operations Daryl Morey wants a return comparable to what the Rockets sought for James Harden.

Simmons’ trade value is low after a disappointing shooting performance in the playoffs, but he’s only 25 and is under contract for the next four seasons. Simmons’ shot may be broken, but the rest of his game is still strong, and Morey is asking for an All-Star player in return.

Simmons and his agent are reportedly on board with trade talks that would give him a fresh start in another city. The Warriors, Heat, Wizards and Raptors are among the teams that have been linked to Simmons in trade rumors.

Comments / 0

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

987
Followers
2K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Sixers#Espn#Rockets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Ben Simmons’ New Girlfriend, Maya Jama

Over the past few weeks, Ben Simmons has been dominating the headlines as the Philadelphia 76ers ruminate about his future. He was the subject of trade rumors after the 24-year-old failed to bring his best when the 76ers needed it the most in the playoffs. During the team’s second round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons seemed extremely uncomfortable on offense and was a disaster from the free throw line.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
basketballinsiders.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz considering trade offers for Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, and No. 30 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft

Per one interesting announcement from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz are open to trading forward Bojan Bogdanovic, forward-guard Joe Ingles, small forward Royce O’Neale, and the No. 30 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Fischer stated, “The Utah Jazz are known to be one of the few teams actually searching to move playoff-tested talent. Retaining Mike Conley is an offseason priority, sources said, and the Jazz have held numerous discussions with teams around the league about offloading salary to create for Conley in free agency.” Point guard Mike Conley is set to become a free agent this offseason. Though, general manager Justin Zanik will aim to re-sign the 33-year-old guard in the coming weeks. Conley earned $34.5 million in the 2020-21 season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant On Ben Simmons In 2019: “He’s Got To Get A Jump Shot...Because If Not, He Will Regret It When His Career Is Over.’’

Ben Simmons has been under heavy scrutiny over the last few months. Since the Philadelphia 76ers suffered a shock second-round exit in the NBA Playoffs, basketball fans have questioned Simmons' ability to be a superstar in the league. The biggest complaint surrounding Simmons is his weaknesses as an offensive player. Simmons had a poor showing on the offensive end of the court during the series against Atlanta.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: 76ers Ben Simmons trade request to Cavs revealed

The Cavaliers and Sixers had a conversation about a potential Ben Simmons trade, and the request from Daryl Morey is insane. As the NBA Draft approaches, and right behind it NBA Free Agency, the rumor mill is spinning at a ferocious rate. One of the biggest names being tossed into...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: Tobias Harris is part of the problem, too

If the Sixers don’t acquire Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard this offseason, Tobias Harris needs to go. Harris is the third best option at best on a playoff team. The problem with this team is he’s being forced to be the second option because of Ben Simmons’ poor play offensively. Ben’s offensive struggles are shadowing just how bad Tobias Harris has been for this group. 180 million dollars later, Harris was 2-for-11 shooting with four points at home in a Game 5 collapse against the Hawks.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

RUMOR: Sixers entering trade talks–but it’s not for Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to improve their roster for the 2021-22 campaign, but they are searching for reinforcements through trades and free agency instead of the 2021 NBA Draft. With that said, the Sixers have been rumored to be shopping their 28th pick for a veteran player that can help them now or a […] The post RUMOR: Sixers entering trade talks–but it’s not for Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

7 NBA Stars That Could Be Traded After Russell Westbrook

A blockbuster deal was made on draft night as the Los Angeles Lakers acquired 9-time All-Star and former MVP, Russell Westbrook. Even though the point guard cannot space the floor well, he will form a dominant Big Three in Los Angeles alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With the first real blockbuster deal completed, there could be a few more happening this offseason.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Trade Rumors: Simmons, Baynes, Lakers, Cash

David Aldridge of The Athletic is the latest reporter to confirm that the Sixers‘ asking price for Ben Simmons remains “sky high.” According to Aldridge, the 76ers are seeking a minimum of two future first-round picks, two first-round pick swaps, and an All-Star level player in most of their discussions about Simmons. A handful of other reports within the last week have passed along details on what kind of packages Philadelphia sought from Toronto, San Antonio, and Golden State for Simmons.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Warriors shut down Sixers’ blockbuster Ben Simmons trade proposal

The Golden State Warriors have rejected the Philadelphia 76ers’ blockbuster trade proposal for All-Star Ben Simmons, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Sixers reportedly offered up Simmons in a trade to the Warriors for James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, picks No. 7 and 14 in the 2021 NBA Draft and two future first-rounders. The Warriors quickly turned it down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy