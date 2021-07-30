Cancel
Knicks get Houston’s Grimes after trading first two picks

By BRIAN MAHONEY
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Knicks ended up with guard Quentin Grimes with the No. 25 pick in the NBA draft after dealing two picks that were higher. The swap of their No. 21 pick for No. 25 left them with Grimes, a third-team All-American from Houston who came with a pick that belonged to the Los Angeles Clippers.

