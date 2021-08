Full 2021 NBA Draft results

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 NBA draft is in the books, and we tracked all of this year’s picks in the space below, taking into account each trade agreed upon over the course of the draft.

Picks listed in italics are involved in trades that aren’t technically official yet.

Here are 2021’s NBA draft results:

First Round:

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, G, Oklahoma State (story) Houston Rockets: Jalen Green, G, G League Ignite (story) Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley, F/C, USC (story) Toronto Raptors: Scottie Barnes, F, Florida State (story) Orlando Magic: Jalen Suggs, G, Gonzaga Oklahoma City Thunder: Josh Giddey, G, Australia Golden State Warriors (from Timberwolves): Jonathan Kuminga, F, G League Ignite Orlando Magic (from Bulls): Franz Wagner, F, Michigan Sacramento Kings: Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor Memphis Grizzlies (from Pelicans): Ziaire Williams, G, Stanford Charlotte Hornets: James Bouknight, G, UConn San Antonio Spurs: Joshua Primo, G, Alabama Indiana Pacers: Chris Duarte, G, Oregon Golden State Warriors: Moses Moody, G/F, Arkansas Washington Wizards: Corey Kispert, F, Gonzaga Houston Rockets (from Celtics via Thunder): Alperen Sengun, C, Turkey New Orleans Pelicans (from Grizzlies): Trey Murphy, G, Virginia Oklahoma City Thunder (from Heat): Tre Mann, G, Florida Charlotte Hornets (from Knicks): Kai Jones, F/C, Texas Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Johnson, F, Duke Los Angeles Clippers (from Mavericks via Knicks): Keon Johnson, G/F, Tennessee Indiana Pacers (from Lakers via Wizards): Isaiah Jackson, F, Kentucky Houston Rockets (from Trail Blazers): Usman Garuba, F, Spain Houston Rockets (from Bucks): Josh Christopher, G, Arizona State New York Knicks (from Clippers): Quentin Grimes, G, Houston Denver Nuggets: Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, G, VCU Brooklyn Nets: Cameron Thomas, G, LSU Philadelphia 76ers: Jaden Springer, G, Tennessee Brooklyn Nets (from Suns): Day’Ron Sharpe, C, North Carolina Memphis Grizzlies (from Jazz): Santi Aldama, F/C, Loyola (MD)

Second Round: