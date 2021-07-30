British Open winner Collin Morikawa six strokes off lead after first round

La Cañada High School graduate Collin Morikawa, 24, made history on Sunday by winning the Open Championship Tournament, also known as the British Open, finishing two strokes ahead of second-place finisher Jordan Spieth and third place finishers Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen. By winning the tournament in his first attempt, he became the first golfer in history to win two majors in debut attempts, the third golfer to win multiple majors in eight or fewer starts, and only the eighth golfer to win two majors before the age of 25 – other names on those lists include such legends as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Bobby Jones. The win also secured Morikawa’s place as the current number one ranked golfer in the world, a position he is likely to hold onto given that the next major tournament on the PGA tour schedule does not take place until next April.