Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

British Open winner Collin Morikawa six strokes off lead after first round

By Jake Curtis
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a weather delay of about two hours, former Cal standout Collin Morikawa finished his opening round of the Tokyo Olympics golf competition with a 2-under-par score of 69 Thursday. That left Morikawa tied for 20th, six strokes behind leader Sepp Straka of Austria, who finished his first round before...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Cal#Americans#Kasumigaseki Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Golf
Country
Japan
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
South Pasadena, CASouth Pasadena News

Golf Prodigy Collin Morikawa Wins the Open Championship

When Collin Morikawa was just a teenager, Ed Smith knew he was something special on the golf course, but he didn’t anticipate this kind of stardom so fast. “There are a lot of great professional golfers out there, so I wasn’t sure how good he would get,” said Smith, South Pasadena High’s golf coach, when asked if he expected this kind of success in such a short period of time from Morikawa, who just won his second major title in a little more than two years on the PGA Tour.
GolfGolfWRX

WITB Time Machine: Collin Morikawa 2019 3M Open

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees) 3-wood: TaylorMade M5 Rocket 3 (14 degrees) Irons: Callaway Apex Pro (4, 5) TaylorMade P730 (6-PW) Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52, 56, 60) Collin Morikawa’s winning WITB: 2021 Open Championship. By. Equipment accurate as of The Open. Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana...
Golfmediaite.com

Pardon My Take Hosts Lose It After Open Champion Collin Morikawa Confirms ‘Fart Machine’ Caused Him to Pause on the 18th Hole

Just because golf has long been considered a “gentleman’s game” doesn’t mean the sport is immune to childish humor. Walking up to the 18th tee at The Open on Sunday, Collin Morikawa quickly giggled and stepped back for a moment. The eventual Open champion joined Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take this week, when hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and “PFT Commenter” asked about the step back.
Golflascrucesbulletin.com

Cool, calm, collected: Morikawa impresses with British Open win

Cool, calm and collected. That’s how Collin Morikawa appeared on Sunday, July 18, as he dissected the field at Royal St. George’s on his way to winning the 149th Open Championship. Last year should have been the 149th Open Championship but it was canceled due to the pandemic. The first...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Collin Morikawa: "Open dedicated to caddy"

Historic success for Collin Morikawa who in Sandwich (England), Kent, wins the 149th edition of The Open and enters the history of golf as the only player to have won the PGA Championship and then the Open Championship on his absolute debut. Collin Morikawa, statements. "It is by far one...
Golfcrescentavalleyweekly.com

La Cañada High School Graduate Collin Morikawa Makes History by Winning British Open

La Cañada High School graduate Collin Morikawa, 24, made history on Sunday by winning the Open Championship Tournament, also known as the British Open, finishing two strokes ahead of second-place finisher Jordan Spieth and third place finishers Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen. By winning the tournament in his first attempt, he became the first golfer in history to win two majors in debut attempts, the third golfer to win multiple majors in eight or fewer starts, and only the eighth golfer to win two majors before the age of 25 – other names on those lists include such legends as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Bobby Jones. The win also secured Morikawa’s place as the current number one ranked golfer in the world, a position he is likely to hold onto given that the next major tournament on the PGA tour schedule does not take place until next April.
GolfUSA Today

3M Open: Collin Morikawa's brilliance aside, defending champ Michael Thompson, Barbasol winner Seamus Power say winning is hard on the PGA Tour

Collin Morikawa makes winning look easy. Two majors in his first eight career starts in the Big Four, more victories (five) than missed cuts (4) since turning pro in 2019. It’s heady stuff. He may have flown commercial back to the U.S. after winning the British Open on Sunday in England, but that’s about all he has in common with us mere mortals.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Collin Morikawa experienced "FARTING NOISES" on 18th hole at The Open

You may recall Collin Morikawa was forced to back off his final tee shot on the 18th hole en route to winning The Open two weeks ago. Only there was very good reason. While most of us thought he backed off his drive down the 18th as a result of movement or mummerings in the gallery, it was in fact a result of prank "farting noises" via a microphone.
todaysgolfer.co.uk

Is this the secret to Collin Morikawa’s success?

The Theragun massage gun by Therabody is one of the must-have accessories on tour. The Theragun might not be a golf gadget per se, but it has built up quite the fan club among tour pros to help treat the kind of niggles you might experience from hitting hundreds of golf balls in a day.
Toledo, OHPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Collin Morikawa: "You want to be respected"

Collin Morikawa said he loved being in Japan again for Tokyo 2020. “It’s one of my favourite places to come.This is my fourth time being here, third time playing golf, and it’s not just because I love the area and I love everything about it. But you embrace the culture,...
GolfGolf Digest

WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2021 picks: Is DJ the play in Memphis?

After picking a pair of winners in consecutive weeks, our expert handicappers finally cooled off at the Olympics men’s golf tournament. Shockingly, no one on our normally very pro-Xander Schauffele betting panel was on Xander to win gold, despite many signs pointing to that outcome. That just means we’ll be...
Golfnbcsportsedge.com

Brooks Koepka favored over Collin Morikawa at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. With the PGA Tour back in the U.S. and the race to...
Memphis, TNCBS Sports

2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, odds, field: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele picks from PGA insider

A strong post-Olympics field is set to tee off Thursday in the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. Xander Schauffele, fresh off his gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is among the favorites, along with fellow Team USA stars Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas. Bryson DeChambeau, who had to withdraw from the U.S. golf team for Tokyo 2020 because of a positive COVID test, is back in action, but world No. 1 Jon Rahm pulled out even before his diagnosis and withdrawal in Tokyo. The St. Jude Invitational field includes 48 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Thomas is the defending FedEx St. Jude Invitational champion and also won the event in 2018.

Comments / 0

Community Policy