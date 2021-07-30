TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Draganfly Inc. (Nasdaq: DPRO) a drone manufacturer and systems developer, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of US$20,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day over-allotment option following the closing date to purchase up to an additional 750,000 common shares from the Company.