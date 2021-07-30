TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI") BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist. TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated as of June 16, 2021, among Alpha Lithium Corporation. ("Alpha Lithium") and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Beta Energy Corp. ("Spinco") and Voltaic Minerals (USA), Inc. ("Voltaic") pursuant to which the parties will complete a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").markets.businessinsider.com
