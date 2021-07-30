Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Study: Type 2 diabetes in teen years increases complication risk in 20s

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Children diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes face a high likelihood of developing complications before age 30, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that among 500 children and teenagers with Type 2 diabetes, 60% developed at least one complication over the next 15 years -- including nerve damage, eye disease and kidney disease.

Type 2 diabetes, which is often associated with older age and obesity, was once seen almost exclusively in adults. But as childhood obesity has climbed in recent decades, more kids are being diagnosed with the condition.

Type 2 diabetes arises when the body can no longer properly use the hormone insulin, which regulates blood sugar levels. As a result, those sugar levels can soar, and that can damage blood vessels and various organs over time.

The new findings -- published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine -- show just how rapidly complications can arise.

By the end of the study period, participants were 26 years old, on average. Yet 55% had kidney disease, one-third had nerve damage, and half had eye disease related to blood vessel damage.

"To some extent, this confirms what we'd suspected, but didn't know," said Dr. Philip Zeitler, one of the researchers on the study.

"There remains a question of whether kids develop complications any faster than adults do. But it doesn't happen more slowly," said Zeitler, a pediatric endocrinologist at Children's Hospital Colorado, in Aurora.

Even in children, he said, "the disease is potentially very aggressive. It needs to be taken seriously."

There is no simple solution, however. Oral medication, like metformin, as well as insulin can be used to control elevated blood sugar.

But even in young people, diabetes commonly goes hand-in-hand with elevated blood pressure and unhealthy levels of LDL, or "bad," cholesterol, which are themselves risk factors for the complications seen in this study.

At the outset, when study participants were 14 years old, on average, about 20% had unhealthy blood pressure or cholesterol levels. By their late 20s, 67% had high blood pressure and just over half had high cholesterol.

A healthy diet, regular exercise and weight loss, if needed, are central to managing all those problems. But, Zeitler said, that's easier said than done for families who can't afford healthy foods, or have no safe place for their kids to exercise.

"This is really a social problem," he said. "It's a reflection of the breakdown in our social safety net."

Among his team's findings: Black kids and Hispanic kids were 80% and 57% more likely, respectively, to develop complications than white kids were.

Dr. Molly Regelmann is a pediatric endocrinologist at Children's Hospital at Montefiore in New York City.

She said that kids with Type 2 diabetes fare best when families are able to make changes to the whole household's diet and exercise habits. And that can be a challenge.

"Rates of obesity and Type 2 diabetes tend to be higher in 'food deserts' -- areas with limited access to fresh and healthful foods in grocery stores and farm stands," said Regelmann, who was not involved in the study.

Those same areas may lack safe places for exercise, too. And the pandemic likely compounded that problem, she added.

"School closures during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to fewer opportunities for organized sports and physical education classes," Regelmann said. "The pandemic has also caused gym closures, and in areas where public transportation is necessary to reach open spaces, families have had to weigh risks and benefits of exercise with potential exposures to infection."

As for medication, Zeitler said, there is often hesitancy to use it to manage kids' blood pressure and cholesterol.

But at his center, he said, they are "more aggressive" in prescribing those medications to kids with Type 2 diabetes.

Regelmann agreed that the "threshold" for starting medication is lower for kids who have diabetes than for those without.

There also are fewer options for controlling kids' blood sugar, compared with adults. At the time of the study, Zeitler said, the only approved treatments for patients under 18 were metformin and insulin.

Some newer medications approved for adults, Regelmann said, have been shown to not only lower blood sugar, but also curb the risk of complications.

"This study highlights the need to test these medications in younger patients," she said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advice on preventing Type 2 diabetes in children.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
154K+
Followers
37K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 2 Diabetes#Food Deserts#Complications Of Diabetes#Exercise#Hispanic#Healthday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsHealthline

What Is Type 4 Diabetes?

You’ve probably heard of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. According to the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , more than 34 million Americans have diabetes — but the actual number might be much higher. A. indicates that diabetes might be underdiagnosed in older adults who don’t have...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 3 things may increase risk of colon cancer

In the United States, incidence rates of early-onset colorectal cancer have nearly doubled between 1992 and 2013, with most of this increase due to early-onset cancers of the rectum. Approximately 1 in 10 diagnoses of colorectal cancer in this country occurs in people under 50. In a recent study published...
Food & DrinksNBC26

Study: High coffee consumption may put you at increased risk of dementia

ADELAIDE, Australia — A new study found that high coffee consumption is associated with smaller total brain volumes and an increased risk of dementia. Researchers at the University of South Australia assessed the effects of coffee on the brain among 17,702 study participants between the ages of 37 and 73. They found that those who drank more than six cups of coffee a day had a 53% increased risk of dementia.
Hershey, PAThe Daily Collegian

Sleep apnea increases risk of sudden death, cardiovascular conditions

HERSHEY, Pa. — A study by Penn State College of Medicine researchers reveals that people living with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition that occurs when a person’s airway becomes blocked while they are asleep, are twice as likely to experience sudden death compared to people living without OSA. The researchers also found that OSA, which is estimated to affect upwards of 1 billion people worldwide, increases a person's risk of developing certain cardiovascular conditions including hypertension, coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure.
DietsPosted by
Best Life

The Popular Diet Is a "Disease-Promoting Disaster," New Study Says

When searching for a diet that will help you shed a few pounds quickly or get you feeling energized again after months stuck at home, you're likely to come across the same few kinds over and over. The most popular diets tend to be consistent in the mainstream, and it's likely you've heard this name over and over in recent years: keto. The ketogenic diet—keto for short—became one of the most popular diets a few years ago. And thanks to its success rate in terms of speedy weight loss, it's stayed at the top of the popular diet list ever since. But now, a new meta-analysis of a handful of studies, the most comprehensive yet, found that the keto diet can be detrimental to your body, from your brain to your heart. In fact, the lead author called it "a disease-promoting disaster." Read on to learn what the researchers discovered.
CancerMedscape News

Hematologic Cancer Increases Risk for Delivery Complications

The risk of in-hospital complications and poor birth outcomes were greater in pregnant women with current or historical cancer diagnoses, new research suggests. The study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, found that women with current and historical cancer diagnoses had an increased risk of death, kidney injury, and stroke during delivery hospitalizations, compared with those with no cancer. When it came to delivery outcomes, this group also had a higher risk for preterm birth and postpartum hemorrhage. Those with a current cancer diagnoses had a 1.7-fold increase in odds for a preterm birth, compared with women without cancer.
Diseases & TreatmentsNIH Director's Blog

Serious complications from youth-onset type 2 diabetes arise by young adulthood

People with type 2 diabetes diagnosed during youth have a high risk of developing complications at early ages and have a greater chance of multiple complications within 15 years after diagnosis. The findings are the culmination of a first-of-its-kind trial funded largely by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
Fond Du Lac, WIWBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Reversing Type 2 diabetes

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 34 million Americans have diabetes, and about 90% have Type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes can not only be managed but, in some cases, reversed. Sarah Thomsen talked with Verna Bartels of Fond du...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Researchers use AI to predict risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Artificial intelligence could be used to predict who is at risk of developing type 2 diabetes—information that could be used to improve the lives of millions of Canadians. Researchers at the University of Toronto used a machine learning model to analyze health data, collected between 2006 to 2016, of 2.1 million people living in Ontario. They found that they were able to use the model to accurately predict the number of people who would develop type 2 diabetes within a five-year time period. The machine learning model was also able to analyze different factors that would influence whether people were high or low risk to develop the disease.
Indianapolis, INEverydayHealth.com

17-Year-Old Boy Loses 118 Pounds and Puts Type 2 Diabetes in Remission

During the past two years, 17-year-old Tayé Baker has made dramatic changes to his diet and lifestyle and found a brighter future. By shedding more than a third of his body weight — 118 pounds — after a type 2 diabetes diagnosis and life-threatening bout of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) in August 2019, the 5-foot-11 Indianapolis teen put the health condition in remission.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Youth-onset type 2 diabetes is more aggressive and difficult to control, study shows

People with type 2 diabetes diagnosed during youth have a high risk of developing complications at early ages and have a greater chance of multiple complications within 15 years after diagnosis. The findings are the culmination of a first-of-its-kind trial funded largely by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
Educationdoctorslounge.com

Teens’ Heart Risk From COVID Far Exceeds That of Vaccination: Study

Last Updated: July 30, 2021. FRIDAY, July 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Teens have a far greater risk of heart inflammation from COVID-19 than from the vaccines that protect against it, new research shows. "Comparative risk can complicate decisions for parents in such highly charged health debates," said lead author...
Diseases & Treatmentsmegadoctornews.com

Sleep apnea in children linked to increased risk of high blood pressure in teen years

Newswise — Children with obstructive sleep apnea are nearly three times more likely to develop high blood pressure when they become teenagers than children who never experience sleep apnea, according to a Penn State College of Medicine research study funded by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). But children whose sleep apnea improves as they grow into adolescence do not show an increased chance of having high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

UCSD Study: Obesity, Heart Factors Cause Cognitive Decline in Latinos

UC San Diego School of Medicine researchers found that obesity and cardiovascular factors combine to cause cognitive decline in Latinos, a report published Tuesday revealed. Obesity is linked to several abnormalities, such as high blood sugar and hypertension, which are considered to be risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease. Nearly 45% of Latino adults are obese, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy