Tuscaloosa, Alabama Mentoring Program Hosts Weekend Of Free Back To School Events
The first week of August is guaranteed to be a good time in Tuscaloosa. There's going to be plenty of fun and free school supplies at the Westside Community Weekend. The weekend is hosted by Mind Changers, which is a Tuscaloosa mentoring program that aims to increase the achievement levels of minority and disadvantaged youth. PARA, YMCA of Tuscaloosa-Benjamin Barnes Branch, and Amazon Fulfillment Center-BHM1 are among the list of sponsors for this event.wtug.com
