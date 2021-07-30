Senior news
RETIRED TEACHERS TO MEET: Trumbull Retired Teachers will host Janet Creighton as the guest speaker at Ciminero’s Banquet Centre in Niles at noon Aug. 10. Creighton served as an assistant to former President George W. Bush and will speak on “Dining with Presidents.” Lunch reservations of $12 each are due by Sunday to Dave Ambrose, 2740 Atlantic St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483. Reservations are required. TRTA will collect stamps, cellphones, eyeglasses, hearing aids, yarn and school supplies. Visit https://trumbullrta.wixsite.com/trta.www.tribtoday.com
