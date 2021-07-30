Maxwell earns second-team all-conference honors
KINGWOOD — Preston’s Cayli Maxwell received second-team honors on the Big 10 All-Conference Softball Team that was announced a few weeks ago. Maxwell was Preston’s lone all-conference selection for the 2021 season and was selected as a utility player. Sarah Simon of Philip Barbour was named the Big 10 Player of the Year, Lincoln’s Delaney Haller was named Pitcher of the Year, and Yancey Weaver (Lincoln) was awarded Coach of the Year.www.wvnews.com
Comments / 0