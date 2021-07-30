RaiQuan Gray selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 59 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft

RaiQuan Gray was selected No. 59 overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021 NBA Draft, which is being held on Thursday evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Gray joins fellow Seminole Scottie Barnes (No. 4 overall to the Toronto Raptors) and Balsa Koprivica (No. 58 overall to the Charlotte Hornets (Detroit Pistons via trade) as members of FSU’s 2020-21 squad taken in the 2021 NBA Draft. It marked the first time in program history that three Seminoles were selected during the first two rounds of the NBA Draft.