Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escambia County, FL

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Index#Heat Stroke#Excessive Heat Warning#Escambia Coastal#Escambia Inland#Okaloosa Coastal#Okaloosa Inland#The Heat Advisory#The Excessive Heat Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of Lebanese gathered near the port of Beirut on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of a catastrophic explosion that devastated the city, demanding justice for the victims. One year since the disaster, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at...
POTUSNBC News

Trump seeks to block Treasury Department from handing over his tax returns to Congress

Lawyers for Donald Trump urged a federal judge Wednesday to block the Treasury Department and the IRS from handing his tax returns over to the House Ways and Means Committee. The committee’s stated reason for seeking the returns, to examine how the IRS audits presidents, is simply a pretext for wanting to look for something embarrassing, they said in a filing in federal court in Washington, D.C., adding that the legal authority invoked by Congress has never been used against a president, a former president or any elected official.
CelebritiesCNN

Simone Biles reveals her aunt unexpectedly died during the Olympics

CNN — US gymnast Simone Biles has revealed that her aunt “unexpectedly” died during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Following her bronze medal win on the balance beam on Tuesday, Biles – arguably the greatest gymnast of all time – told the media about the loss her family suffered while she was in Japan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy