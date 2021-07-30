Cancel
George County, MS

Excessive Heat Watch issued for George, Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: George; Greene HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

