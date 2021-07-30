AMD officially announces the Radeon 6600 XT GPU for 1080p gaming
After months of leaks and speculations, AMD has finally unveiled the new Radeon 6600 XT GPU as an addition to their existing RDNA2 line-up. The Radeon 6600 XT will act as a successor to the RX 5700 XT and will pack 9.6 teraflops along with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM. Apart from that, the 6600 XT will also support PCIe 4.0 interface and will come with 2048 stream processor (32 compute units). The GPU will have a 128-bit memory bus and a 16Gbps Memory speed. Apart from the hardware, the 6600 XT will also feature Radeon Boost and Radeon Anti-Lag.www.neowin.net
