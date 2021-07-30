Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

AMD officially announces the Radeon 6600 XT GPU for 1080p gaming

By Anmol Mehrotra Neowin
Neowin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of leaks and speculations, AMD has finally unveiled the new Radeon 6600 XT GPU as an addition to their existing RDNA2 line-up. The Radeon 6600 XT will act as a successor to the RX 5700 XT and will pack 9.6 teraflops along with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM. Apart from that, the 6600 XT will also support PCIe 4.0 interface and will come with 2048 stream processor (32 compute units). The GPU will have a 128-bit memory bus and a 16Gbps Memory speed. Apart from the hardware, the 6600 XT will also feature Radeon Boost and Radeon Anti-Lag.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpu#1080p#Xt#Doom Eternal#Aib
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Asus
News Break
Computers
News Break
AMD
Related
ComputersDigital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When buying a new laptop, you want to buy the best. Right now, that’s easy to do thanks to the Dell XPS 13 being available for just $700 at Dell for a strictly limited time only. Ordinarily priced at $900, you can save $200 right now on a fantastic laptop that will keep you happy for a long time to come. You’ll need to be fast though. As with all Dell deals, stock at this price is limited. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.
ComputersDigital Trends

The best HP laptop just got a massive price cut — but not for long

If you’re looking for a new laptop, and a 2-in-1 convertible device sounds pretty appealing, you’re going to love this HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop deal we’ve just spotted. As part of the HP 72 Hour Flash Sale, you can pick up a stylish and practical HP Spectre x360 laptop for just $900, saving you $150 on the usual price. This is a great time to enjoy the rich benefits of a laptop that also doubles up as a tablet, all for a lot less than usual. You’ll need to be quick, though, as this sale is only available for a strictly limited time only.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away the Inspiron 15 laptop in back-to-school sale

The start of the new school year is fast approaching, and if you’re among the students or parents who are looking for laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you check out Dell laptop deals. Dell’s laptops are reliable and durable, and they’re more affordable through discounts like Dell’s $270 price cut for the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus, bringing the laptop’s price down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away XPS 13 laptops and XPS desktops

We love to see Dell’s well-recognized series of computers, the XPS, on sale with significant discounts, which is why it’s a great idea to check out these Dell XPS deals. An excellent alternative to Apple’s MacBook, right now at Dell you can get $150 off the 13-inch XPS 13 Laptop, and at the same time save $150 on an XPS Desktop. Those are huge discounts on some of Dell’s best computer offerings under $1,000, so don’t let them get away.
ComputersDigital Trends

This top-rated Lenovo laptop just got a HUGE price cut at Staples

Welcome back to the fold everyone, we hope you had a wonderful weekend filled with fun activities and memorable times with family and friends. Very much back to business, Staples July deals offer a host of discounts on the latest tech, gadgets, and home office gear. Today, Staples has slashed...
ComputersDigital Trends

The AMD RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT could be right around the corner

After a month of disparate leaks concerning AMD’s upcoming RX 6600 XT and RX 6600, the rumor mill has produced a release date. According to a new rumor, AMD is gearing up to release both cards on August 11. We still don’t know about pricing or when AMD will announce the cards, but it seems like a launch is coming soon.
TechnologyHot Hardware

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Rumored For August Launch But Will Supplies Hold Up?

It was always a given that AMD would expand its family of Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards to include lower end models at more affordable price points, and that day is apparently coming soon. As in, just a few weeks from now. If the latest rumor is accurate, we can expect AMD to launch the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 on August 11.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

World's First Desktop PC RISC-V Board Meets AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

When SiFive introduced its HiFive Unmatchd RISC-V desktop motherboard for developers last year, it was clear from the start that sooner or later an enthusiast would attempt to try using its U7 SoC for something it is not meant for: general PC usage with high-performance graphics and video decoding. That time has come as an enthusiast has managed to make AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT work with a RISC-V SoC under Linux.
ComputersPCGamesN

AMD’s Radeon RX 6600 GPU lineup expected to arrive in August

We’ve been waiting for AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti for a while now, but after several sightings of new models in the wild, it looks like we finally have a rumoured release date to look forward to. Fudzilla‘s sources give the Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT a launch date of August 11, which means you’d better start saving your pennies if you’ve been waiting out for a new GPU.
RetailPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Powercolor Radeon RX 6600 XT Listed by New Zealand Retailer

New Zealand retailer PB Tech has listed three of PowerColor's upcoming Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards, ahead of the new AMD GPU's official launch. However, MSRP continues to be a waking dream for anyone interested in getting a current GPU. Prices have been set at $1,248.99 New Zealand dollars, which convert to approximately $869 USD. Via VideoCardz.
ComputersDigital Trends

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT vs. Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti vs. RTX 3060

The latest generation of graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia has raised the bar for budget gamers. The RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3060, and RX 6600 XT represent the cream of the crop for 1080p gaming, and the cards are even capable of running some demanding games at 1440p. But which one should you choose?
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

What Ever Happened to AMD's Radeon RX 6700 Non-XT?

AMD released its Radeon RX 6700 XT back in March, to generally favorable reviews. It's on our list of the best graphics cards (that you still can't buy at reasonable prices) and currently sits in eleventh place (tenth if you don't count the Titan RTX) in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, slotting in right between the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti. It's a great card and AMD's largest volume producer for its latest generation of RDNA2 GPUs. But it also uses the fully enabled Navi 22 GPU, and there will always be a certain percentage of chips that fail to pass muster. So where's the trimmed down RX 6700 non-XT? (FYI, that's a Photoshopped box image up top, in case that wasn't immediately obvious.)
ComputersDigital Trends

Leaked AMD RX 6600 XT benchmark reveals surprising performance

Following an alleged launch date for the RX 6600 XT and RX 6600, photos and benchmarks have leaked for the upcoming card. The benchmarks show the RX 6600 XT outperforming Nvidia’s RTX 3060 Ti, which should be the card’s direct competitor. In a now-removed forum post on Baidu Tieba, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy