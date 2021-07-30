On-The-Market Sandy Springs Estate Offers a Taste of Napa

Skip the flight across country and vacation in the comfort of your home. This European-style estate sits on 2.5 acres in the heart of Atlanta and was built for relaxation. Next to the expansive wine cellar is an in-house spa with a massage table and sauna. A stone meditation bench outside welcomes the sounds from the backyard koi and goldfish ponds and exotic bird aviary. The resort isn’t just for adults—a two-story playhouse overlooking the hot tub and pool makes this a kid’s paradise too.