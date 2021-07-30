Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Breathitt County, KY

Flash Flood Warning issued for Breathitt, Magoffin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 00:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Breathitt; Magoffin The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky Central Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 500 AM EDT. * At 1259 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jackson, Salyersville, Simpson, Rousseau, Stevenson, Sikes, Guage, Camp Lewis, Haginsville, Press, Lunah, Wilstacy, Bays, Mountain Valley, Portsmouth, Cornelia, Smith Branch, Noctor, Rock Lick and Lambric. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bays, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Magoffin County, KY
County
Breathitt County, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Rousseau, KY
City
Jackson, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rousseau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Wilstacy Bays#Noctor#Rock Lick#Lambric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of Lebanese gathered near the port of Beirut on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of a catastrophic explosion that devastated the city, demanding justice for the victims. One year since the disaster, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at...
POTUSNBC News

Trump seeks to block Treasury Department from handing over his tax returns to Congress

Lawyers for Donald Trump urged a federal judge Wednesday to block the Treasury Department and the IRS from handing his tax returns over to the House Ways and Means Committee. The committee’s stated reason for seeking the returns, to examine how the IRS audits presidents, is simply a pretext for wanting to look for something embarrassing, they said in a filing in federal court in Washington, D.C., adding that the legal authority invoked by Congress has never been used against a president, a former president or any elected official.
CelebritiesCNN

Simone Biles reveals her aunt unexpectedly died during the Olympics

CNN — US gymnast Simone Biles has revealed that her aunt “unexpectedly” died during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Following her bronze medal win on the balance beam on Tuesday, Biles – arguably the greatest gymnast of all time – told the media about the loss her family suffered while she was in Japan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy