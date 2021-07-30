Flash Flood Warning issued for Breathitt, Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 00:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Breathitt; Magoffin The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky Central Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 500 AM EDT. * At 1259 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jackson, Salyersville, Simpson, Rousseau, Stevenson, Sikes, Guage, Camp Lewis, Haginsville, Press, Lunah, Wilstacy, Bays, Mountain Valley, Portsmouth, Cornelia, Smith Branch, Noctor, Rock Lick and Lambric. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED