The historic Vienna State Opera has been operating since the late 19th century. The building, which houses the Vienna State Ballet and hosts the annual Vienna Opera Ball, was built in 1869 and partially rebuilt in the 1950s after it sustained damage from American bombardment during World War II. Still, its visitor center was due for a modern refresh. Local firm BWM Architekten won a contest to design the new space with their forward-looking plan for an open, multi-functional interior. During the day, the visitor center is used for ticket sales, service, and information. At night, it’s transformed into a social meeting space. “Working in a building of such cultural significance is not only an absolute joy, but also a great honor,” says architect Johann Moser. The design breathes new life into a historic space.