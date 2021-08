An experimental version of the United States Men’s National Team moved through Group B at the 2021 Gold Cup, surrendering one goal and advancing to the knockout rounds. The back line was partially led by Miles Robinson, who was able to disrupt the opponents with his controlled physicality. The 24-year-old Atlanta United defender is receiving his first real run under Gregg Berhalter, a chance to prove how well he fits in advance of World Cup qualifying. As the center back pool remains unsettled, this tournament will likely define his international standing for the remainder of the cycle.