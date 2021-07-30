2022 Living Vehicle is a $500K Solar-Powered Mobile Home That Goes Anywhere, Can Charge an EV
Always wanted a solar-powered mobile home that can be towed just about anywhere? If so, and you have $500,000 USD, then look no further than the 2022 Living Vehicle. This luxurious trailer comes equipped with an upgraded energy system, solar panel system, extra energy storage and inverter power. There’s approximately 232-square-feet of interior space, complete with a full kitchen, a removable cooking island, an all-electric solar refrigerator, and a European-style marine three-burner oven. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.www.techeblog.com
