Sci-Fi-Inspired Headphones

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GravaStar Sirius Pro Earbuds are a science fiction-inspired mobile audio solution for users looking to enjoy an immersive experience that doesn't hold back when it comes to futuristic aesthetics. The earbuds will offer up to 24-hours of battery life along with 65ms ultra-low latency, which will make them well-suited to the needs of avid gamers. Users can take advantage of crystal-clear sound quality along with environmental noise cancellation and more.

#Headphones#Design#Science Fiction#Earbuds#Gravastar
