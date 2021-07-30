Sci-Fi-Inspired Headphones
The GravaStar Sirius Pro Earbuds are a science fiction-inspired mobile audio solution for users looking to enjoy an immersive experience that doesn't hold back when it comes to futuristic aesthetics. The earbuds will offer up to 24-hours of battery life along with 65ms ultra-low latency, which will make them well-suited to the needs of avid gamers. Users can take advantage of crystal-clear sound quality along with environmental noise cancellation and more.www.trendhunter.com
